Navya Nanda reacts to Jaya Bachchan saying she has no problem if former has a child without marriage

Navya Nanda-Jaya Bachchan/File photo

What The Hell Navya is a weekly podcast hosted by Navya Nanda in which she talks to her mother Shweta Nanda and her grandmother Jaya Bachchan on various aspects of life. In the sixth episode titled Modern Love: Romance & Regrets, the veteran actress said that she won't have any problem if Navya has a child without marriage and this statement caused quite an uproar.

Now, Navya has reacted to this statement in her latest interview for her podcast. Speaking to NDTV, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter said, "The conversation was easy and we never felt out of our comfort zone. I think the whole point of this podcast was to create a safe space for women and I think we were able to do that, I felt confident enough and comfortable enough to talk to them about anything like relationships, friendships."

She further added, "I think that when you are putting yourself out there, you have to understand that something that you are sharing with the world, your opinions, people may agree, people may disagree, but I think that the purity and motivation behind this podcast have really nice fun intelligent conversations and I think we were able to do that."

For the unversed, while talking about romantic relationships in the present generation, the Sholay actress stated, "Since there's a lack of that emotion in the romance today. I think you should marry your best friend. You should have a good friend, you should discuss and say, ‘Maybe I'd like to have a child with you because I like you, I think you're nice, so let's get married because that's what society's saying'. I have no problem if you have a child without a marriage also, I really don't have a problem."



Navya's podcast is available on different audio platforms in India such as IVM Podcasts, Apple, Spotify, Google, JioSaavn, Gaana, and Amazon Music.