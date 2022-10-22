Amitabh Bachchan was 'not romantic' when she was his girlfriend, Jaya Bachchan reveals in throwback video

Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan/File photo

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan celebrated their 49th marriage anniversary on June 3 earlier this year. The two actors met in the early 1970s and even starred in a couple of films namely Bansi Birju and Ek Nazar in 1972, a year before their marriage. After marriage, the couple gave birth to two kids - a daughter named Shweta in 1974 and a son named Abhishek in 1976.

Their love story wasn't perfect as the Brahmastra actor was said to be in a relationship with Rekha after a few years of their marriage. And now, an old video has gone viral on the internet in which Jaya can be heard saying that Amitabh wasn't romantic when she was his girlfriend.

The video is from when the two of them appeared on the popular talk show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal in 1998. In the clip, Simi can be heard asking Jaya, "Is he a romantic?", to which Amitabh shakes his head in denial and says, "No", before his wife states, "Not with me" and laughs it off by adding "I've started trouble".

Amitabh then asks the host, "You mean, like, do I go on bended knee and propose?", and then Jaya interrupts him and says, "No, no, flowers and wine". The Goodbye actor then further asks Simi, "Valentine's Day and things like that? I have never done that". Jaya answers on his behalf and says, "No, no, he's very shy. Maybe if he had a girlfriend, he would do it, but I don't think".

Then, Simi asks Jaya again, "When you were his girlfriend, was he romantic then?", to which the latter answers, "No, he never spoke. He hardly spoke." When Simi prods the megastar, who celebrated his 80th birthday recently on October 11, he replies, "Yeah, it's such a waste of time."

is he a romantic? not with me pic.twitter.com/MRQZoq0N2H — (@shizaahahaa) October 19, 2022

READ | Shweta Bachchan reveals Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan were overprotective parents, says 'we never had...'



Meanwhile, on the work front, Jaya Bachchan will mark her return to the big screen next year with Karan Johar's romantic drama Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, headlined by Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. The Dharma Productions film also stars Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.