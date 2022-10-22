Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Amitabh Bachchan was 'not romantic' when she was his girlfriend, Jaya Bachchan reveals in throwback video

An old video, when Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan appeared on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal in 1998, is going viral across the internet.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 22, 2022, 12:24 PM IST

Amitabh Bachchan was 'not romantic' when she was his girlfriend, Jaya Bachchan reveals in throwback video
Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan/File photo

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan celebrated their 49th marriage anniversary on June 3 earlier this year. The two actors met in the early 1970s and even starred in a couple of films namely Bansi Birju and Ek Nazar in 1972, a year before their marriage. After marriage, the couple gave birth to two kids - a daughter named Shweta in 1974 and a son named Abhishek in 1976.

Their love story wasn't perfect as the Brahmastra actor was said to be in a relationship with Rekha after a few years of their marriage. And now, an old video has gone viral on the internet in which Jaya can be heard saying that Amitabh wasn't romantic when she was his girlfriend.

The video is from when the two of them appeared on the popular talk show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal in 1998. In the clip, Simi can be heard asking Jaya, "Is he a romantic?", to which Amitabh shakes his head in denial and says, "No", before his wife states, "Not with me" and laughs it off by adding "I've started trouble".

Amitabh then asks the host, "You mean, like, do I go on bended knee and propose?", and then Jaya interrupts him and says, "No, no, flowers and wine". The Goodbye actor then further asks Simi, "Valentine's Day and things like that? I have never done that". Jaya answers on his behalf and says, "No, no, he's very shy. Maybe if he had a girlfriend, he would do it, but I don't think".

Then, Simi asks Jaya again, "When you were his girlfriend, was he romantic then?", to which the latter answers, "No, he never spoke. He hardly spoke." When Simi prods the megastar, who celebrated his 80th birthday recently on October 11, he replies, "Yeah, it's such a waste of time."

READ | Shweta Bachchan reveals Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan were overprotective parents, says 'we never had...'

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jaya Bachchan will mark her return to the big screen next year with Karan Johar's romantic drama Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, headlined by Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. The Dharma Productions film also stars Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan-Vijay Sethupathi, Saif Ali Khan-R Madhavan, Bollywood actors reprising OG characters
Asia Cup 2022: Revisit some of the high-intense legendary tales from India-Pakistan rivalry
PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor's jaw-dropping look in sexy white outfit breaks internet
In Pics: How flood fury led to devastation in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamshala
In pics: Parineeti Chopra cleans beaches post-Ganpati Visarjan in Mumbai
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Madhya Pradesh: 14 killed, 40 injured after bus collides with trolley in Rewa
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.