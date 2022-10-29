Jaya Bachchan says she has 'no problem' if her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has a child without marriage

Navya Naveli Nanda/Instagram

Naya Naveli Nanda, the daughter of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda, hosts a weekly podcast with her mother and grandmother Jaya Bachchan called What The Hell Navya. In the latest episode titled Modern Love: Romance & Regrets, Jaya talked about physical attraction in a relationship and even added that she won't have a problem if her granddaughter decides to have a child without marriage.

Calling physical attraction and compatibility 'very, very important', Jaya said, "People will find it objectionable coming from me but physical attraction and compatibility are also very important. Our times we couldn't experiment but today the generation does and why shouldn't they? Because that also is responsible for a long-lasting relationship. If there isn't a physical relationship it's not going to last very long. You can't be lasting on love and fresh air and adjustment, I feel. It's very very important."

The veteran actress, who will be seen next in Karan Johar's romantic drama Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, further added, "Sometimes it's a pity but a lot of the younger lot, of course, we never could, we couldn't even think about it but the younger generation even after me, Shweta's generation, Navya's is a different ballgame, but they would feel guilty going through that experience and I think it's very wrong. It's okay and then you do things on the sly. If you had a physical relationship and you feel that still, my relationship otherwise not worked out you can be nice about it."



Talking about romantic relationships in the present generation, the Sholay actress stated, "I'm looking at it very clinically. Since there's a lack of that emotion, the romance today...I think you should marry your best friend. You should have a good friend, you should discuss and say, ‘Maybe I'd like to have a child with you because I like you, I think you're nice, so let's get married because that's what society's saying'. I have no problem if you have a child without a marriage also, I really don't have a problem."

Navya's podcast is available on different audio platforms in India such as IVM Podcasts, Apple, Spotify, Google, JioSaavn, Gaana, and Amazon Music.