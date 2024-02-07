India's most expensive web series has bigger budget than Animal, Baahubali; has no hero, it's not Sacred Games, Mirzapur

The most expensive web series ever made in India has no hero and still has a budget greater than hits like Animal, Baahubali, Dunki.

Web series are getting bigger and grander with each passing day. The days of The Viral Fever making small and relatable content on a shoe-string budget are behind us. Today, India’s web series are breaking new boundaries in terms of grandeur and budget, often rivalling even the biggest Bollywood and Tollywood blockbusters.

The most expensive web series in India is...

The upcoming Netflix show Heeramandi, created by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is being billed as the most expensive ever made on the Indian streaming scene. As per Times of India, the show has a budget of over Rs 200 crore, which means it just edges out ahead of Ajay Devgn-starrer Rudra: Edge of Darkness, which was made in Rs 200 crore. The bulk of Heeramandi’s production cost, as per reports, is Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s fees. The director takes home over Rs 60 crore for his role as creator and showrunner.

How Heeramandi dwarfs even Animal and Baahubali

Heeramandi’s budget of Rs 200 crore is even more than many Indian films, many of them mega budget ones. For isntance, SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali had a budget of Rs 180 crore while Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Ranbir Kapoor’s blockbuster Animal was made in just Rs 100 crore. Even Shah Rukh Khan’s recent hit Dunki had a production budget of Rs 120 crore, less than that of Heeramandi. Of course, given Bhansali’s penchant for grand sets and the extended duration of the web series, the budget is no surprise.

All about Heeramandi’s cast and release

Heeramandi stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal. The series is based on the lives of the tawaifs from the infamous red light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore. The show, directed by Bhansali and Mitakshara Kumar, will release on Netflix later this year. The first look was unveiled earlier this month.