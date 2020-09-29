Here's when BTS' 'Map of the Soul On: E' will be streamed online

K-Pop boyband BTS is riding high on the success of their latest single 'Dynamite' which has hit global charts. The song has been nominated at all the leading music awards and fans can't stop humming and shaking their leg on it. Now, fans BTS Army is waiting for the concert BTS MAP OF THE SOUL ON: E which is all set to be streamed online in October this year. The event will be held on October 10 and 11, 2020.

In a statement, Big Entertainment stated, "We have prepared never-before-seen stages and various setlists for fans who must have felt disappointed by the cancellation of offline concerts due to COVID-19. Some songs will also be given variations across the two days. We hope you look forward to 'BTS MAP OF THE SOUL ON: E'."

Earlier this year, BTS opened a new era of On-Contact shows with 'BANG BANG CON The Live' that met 756,600 ARMY. Marking the biggest audience for a paid virtual concert, BTS is regarded to have shown new possibilities of virtual concerts in the age of COVID-19.

Their upcoming album BE (Deluxe Edition) is slated to release on November 20, 2020.

BTS members include RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook who have been winning hearts across the globe.

As per IANS, BTS has bagged the number one position on Billboard Hot 100 chart for the third time with their hit single, Dynamite.

According to Billboard, the single returns to the top spot from the runner-up position on the strength of 14 million US streams and 153,000 downloads sold in the week ending September 24.