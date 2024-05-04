Twitter
Meet Indian philanthropist who is all set to grace Met Gala 2024 red carpet, she is not Nita Ambani

The Met Gala, known as 'Fashion's Biggest Night,' sticks to its tradition of being held on the first Monday of May.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : May 04, 2024, 04:42 PM IST

Hyderabad-based philanthropist Sudha Reddy is gearing up to represent India at the upcoming Met Gala. She's chosen renowned designers Alexander McQueen and Tarun Tahiliani to create her outfits for the event. Reddy will attend the gala on May 6 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, marking her return after her debut in 2021.

The Met Gala, known as 'Fashion's Biggest Night,' sticks to its tradition of being held on the first Monday of May. This year's theme, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, shifts the focus from princesses to reviving iconic garments from different eras.

Reddy's attire will interpret the Met Gala's 2024 theme, The Garden Of Time. She's excited for her comeback and aims to explore new fashion avenues. While she's engaged McQueen and Tahiliani for her attire, she's keeping their identity under wraps for a surprise reveal on the red carpet.

The gala celebrates the Costume Institute's latest exhibition, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, which showcases significant pieces spanning over 400 years of fashion history.

In 2021, Sudha stunned in a Falguni Shane Peacock gown inspired by the American flag. She shared glimpses of the ensemble on social media, describing it as a "masterpiece of Indian craftsmanship." The gown featured a resplendent gold sculptured design with a dramatic metallic train adorned with the colors of the American flag.

