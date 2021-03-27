'Can’t ask for a better birthday gift': Ram Charan on father Chiranjeevi sharing his first look from 'Acharya'

Ram Charan celebrates his birthday on March 27 and has turned 36 this year. On the occasion of his special day, his father and legendary Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi unveiled his son's look from their upcoming film Acharya. Chiru posted a brand new poster of the much-awaited film in which the stylish father-son duo is sharing the same frame. The poster features Chiranjeevi and Ram in a dacoit avatar and holding guns while making an entry.

While sharing the poster, Chiranjeevi wrote, "ఆచార్య "సిద్ధ " ... #HappyBirthdayRamcharan #Siddha #Acharya #AcharyaOnMay13."

Ram quote tweeted the tweet and captioned it as "Acting alongside you is more than just a dream come true, Nanna! Thank you. Can’t ask for a better birthday gift! You are my #Acharya @KChiruTweets #Siddha."

Earlier while sharing his excitement on working with his father on the big screen, Ram had said in a statement, "It will be an absolute honour for me to be able to share the same frame as my father. Also, it is not a cameo but a full-fledged role for me. I want to thank director Koratala Siva for making this happen."

While director Koratala Siva said, "I couldn't have imagined anyone else playing Sidha in Acharya. This is perfect casting for the role and the project."

Acharya also stars Sonu Sood and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles and is slated to release on May 13, 2021.