Guntur Kaaram: Title of Mahesh Babu's film announced on dad Krishna's birth anniversary, fans say 'blockbuster loading'

The title and first glimpse of Mahesh Babu's upcoming movie, Guntur Kaaram is out, and it's "Highly Inflammable."

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 31, 2023, 07:55 PM IST

A still of Mahesh Babu from Guntur Kaaram poster

On the 80th birth anniversary of veteran Telugu actor, Krishna, his son, Mahesh Babu's next film gets the official title. The makers announced the title and first glimpse of their upcoming movie. Mahesh's next film which had a working title of SSMB28 is now been called, Guntur Kaaram. The film has a tagline of "Highly Infamable," and the 1.04-minute teaser proves it. 

The first glimpse is all about Mahesh Babu's mass avatar. The actor makes a stylish entry on the screen that will surely be welcomed with seetis and taalis. The actor smacks baddies like a pro and lights a beedi in a classy avatar. The teaser ended with a homage to Mahesh Babu's father, Krishna Garu. 

Here's the first look at Guntur Kaaram

As soon as the teaser video was released, several netizens reacted to the teaser. A fan wrote, "Blockbuster loading." Another fan wrote, "Highly inflammable!" A netizen wrote, "Congratulations to the entire team on the massive success of the glimpse of #GunturKaaram." Another fan wrote, "All The Best From all ICON STAR @alluarjun fans #Guturkaaram." An internet user wrote, "Excellent teaser mahesh anna and trivikram." The third internet user, "Waiting from past decade to see my Super Star in mass avatar. This is going to be biggest mass entertainer from our Super Star @vamsi84 and Guruji thank u soooooo much." One of the fans wrote, "It's all about maheshism...We all are here to give another massive blockbuster it's not pan Indian movie but fans make it has pride Indian movie." 

Guntur Kaaram is directed by Trivikram and he has earlier collaborated with Mahesh Babu with Athadu and Khaleja.  will release in cinemas on the festive weekend of Pongal, January 13, 2024. 

