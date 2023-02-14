'Grammys are important for small musicians who are not recognised,' says Ustad Amjad Ali Khan | Exclusive

Credit: Amjad Ali Khan/Instagram

Sarod titan maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, one of the biggest names when it comes to Indian classical music, will soon deliver a not-to-be-missed performance with his sons Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash at Mumbai’s Shanmukhananda Hall.

Recently, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and Ayaan Ali Bangash interacted with DNA and shared their opinions on various issues. On being asked if Indian artists still need international validations like Oscars or Grammys, he mentioned that they expect recognition from Indian audiences. Ustad Amjad Ali Khan said, “ I don’t think so because we expect recognition and acceptance from the Indian audience first. It is a great honour whoever received Oscar or Grammy but it’s okay. One doesn’t have to go out of way to achieve it. If it comes your way it’s fine because they don’t actually understand music. I mean I know and I have seen Musicians getting Grammys and that makes me believe they don’t understand music. Indian recognition is important for Indian Musicians.”

Meanwhile, Ayaan added, “ I agree with my father that it doesn’t make you a greater artist but I don’t agree to it that they don’t understand the recording academy has a protocol and they follow it but that doesn’t mean if you don’t get that honour you shouldn’t stop your journey of music. You keep learning and re-inventing and in the process, if you get some kind of warmth, love, or affection, it obviously encourages you that you are on the right path. It is life-changing for some because if you are unknown and you get recognized, life does change for you. But if you are already known and loved, it just adds more warmth and love to it. It is definitely a big honour but protocols happen in certain ways. Sometimes, we don’t know who won for what and sometimes big names are nominated year after year but they don’t get it. So it’s a nice honour if you get it but it’s not life-altering.”

Ustad Amjad Ali khan added, “Grammys are important for small musicians who are not recognized but for someone who is already known and loved, it doesn’t make them greater musician as such.”

Read|Ustad Amjad Ali Khan talks about K-pop band BTS, reveals his grandsons made him watch V, Jungkook's shows | Exclusive