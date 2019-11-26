'Gonna tell my kids Parvathy is legend': Twitterati hail actor for slamming Arjun Reddy in presence of Vijay Devarakonda

Recently actors from Bollywood and down South sat down for a roundtable discussion curated by Anupama Chopra for Film Companion. The actors included Manoj Bajpayee, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Parvathy Thiruvotu, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vijay Devarakonda and Alia Bhatt. It was raining talent during the discussion where they spoke about their journey, misogyny in films, the portrayal of women and also had fan moments too. One of the most interesting discussions including slamming of Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh in the presence of Vijay D.

Parvathy was amongst the first one to raise the topic and she stated, "Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh had the visual grammar of glorification, Joker did not. At no point did I look at the character Joaquin (Phoenix) played and think ‘Arre yaar, I totally agree with you. You must kill everyone’."

She also said, "We can watch a tragedy and leave it there, without feeling inspired to follow it. Whereas if you’re telling there is no passion in a relationship without slapping each other and I see the comments on YouTube where people are resonating and engaging with that, there is also, you can see, engaging with that in a massive, mob-like manner. Where you’re inciting violence, that’s kind of murky."

The Uyare actor also shared, "When a man is being misogynistic and abusive, and you show that in a way that insights applause in the audience, then that's glorification. There has to be commercial, there has to be fun. But without demeaning gender. Subconsciously, it remains with you."

Soon after the interview was out, Twitterati hailed Parvathy for her unapologetic and unabashed comments right when Vijay was a part of the discussion.

Check it out below:

Parvathy concluded by saying, "I can feel lustful towards a character and not make it vulgar and dispensable. With respect bhi ho sakta hai. I'm definitely against such films which glorify such characters."