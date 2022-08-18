Gippy Grewal opens up on Aamir Khan's Punjabi in Laal Singh Chaddha, shares why Bollywood films are failing | Exclusive

Gippy Grewal- Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha has completed a week after its release, and the box office collections of the film have been a major disappointment. Many trade pundits and experts are still finding it hard to believe that the film tanked so badly in India. Amid the boycott trend and other negativity attached to the film, Aamir's Punjabi accent also drew criticism. Even Sargun Mehta addressed it. Now, Punjabi superstar Gippy Grewal has opened up about Khan and his film.

While promoting his upcoming rom-com Yaar Mera Titliyaan Warga, Gippy stated that Aamir's Punjabi was not as per the expectations, and despite his suggestion, the makers went ahead with their vision. "I agree with the fact that Aamir Khan's Punjabi accent has drawn criticism, and when we were working on the dialogues for the film, we had the correct accent and diction." Yes, Gippy's team had helped the makers in the Punjabi dialogues, "My team including Rana Ranbir (actor-writer) helped them in penning Punjabi dialogues. But once I saw the rushes of the film, I suggested they should re-dub for getting the right Punjabi. They agreed with me, but they didn't change it." He continued, "Maybe they thought that it was perfect for the character, but there has been a certain disconnect over there."

READ: Aamir Khan reacts to Sargun Mehta's criticism over his Punjabi in Laal Singh Chaddha, says 'aapko samaj...'

However, when Manje Bistre star watched the film, he loved it and appreciated Aamir's hard work. "I liked it very much, Aamir had gone under the skin of his character. He was having the proper look of a Sikh, with a proper turban, and beard. People in Punjab and overseas liked Aamir Khan's portrayal. As far as I saw, people were clapping, and they narrated the film beautifully."

Watch Gippy's upcoming movie trailer

At last, Gippy opened up on the dry run of Bollywood, and why films like LSC and Raksha Bandhan are failing. "The audience is the kingmaker. Even our films missed the mark. Sometimes we don't get the opening, and sometimes people don't get the tickets for the film. So I think it boils down to content, uss mein gadbad hai, and they should accept it.

Gippy further asserted how corporates are causing unintentional harm to films. "When I work in Bombay, I usually had this argument with the corporate people here. They come up with statistics, budgets, and calculations. But the creativity can't be controlled by these measures. I believe, that filmmaking comes from the heart, and here, people make films from their brains. You can pen down a script, but not calculations. They come up with their assumptions first. 'Film should have XYZ opening, 'it should collect 100 crores,' 'you have to make the film under this budget.' But what if the maker's vision is beyond their norms? They don't create films, they complete a project. That interest, that hunger of saying something new, something unique isn't there in them. I think that's where the problem lies." Yaar Mera Titliyaan Warga will release in cinemas on September 2.