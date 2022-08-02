Aamir Khan reacts to Sargun Mehta's criticism over his Punjabi in Laal Singh Chaddha, says 'aapko samaj...'

Aamir Khan- Sargun Mehta

Aamir Khan's upcoming drama Laal Singh Chaddha has met with mixed reactions on social media. There were people who pointed out similarities between Laal Singh, PK and Samar (Aamir's character in Dhoom 3). Another factor that was criticised by netizens was Khan's Punjabi accent. Even Pollywood's famous actress Sargun Mehta shared her concern over Aamir's Punjabi and she believed that 'he could have done better.'

During the recent media interaction, Aamir responded to Mehta and other netizens' criticism and stated, "Woh trailer mein aadha dikhta hai na? The trailer is of 2 minutes, and our film is 2.30 hours long. So it would be better if you can judge these aspects after watching the film." Khan continued, "Agar mein theth Punjabi bolunga toh baki logon ko nahi samaj aayega...aapko samaj aa jayega. Aap film dekh lijiye... mujhe umeed hai ki aap disappointed nahi honge."

While speaking to India.com the actress said nobody could have understood if Aamir would have said it in pure Punjabi. “If the superstar next does a Bengali film and uses too much of Bengali words, then we’ll be not able to understand it. Aamir Khan sir is not a Punjabi and he has taken up a role. Actors are supposed to take versatile roles. I can say that he could have done a bit better but jitna bhi unhone kia hain bahot kaam and mehnat lagti hain sirf utna karne mein bhi,” she said. Laal Singh Chaddha stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead. The film will release in cinemas on August 11.



