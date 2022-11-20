Search icon
Formula 1 journalist forgets Ranveer Singh 'momentarily'; 'I am a Bollywood actor...' reminds latter

Journalist forgets Ranveer Singh during a conversation at Formula 1 race in Abu Dabi.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 20, 2022, 10:38 PM IST

Formula 1 journalist forgets Ranveer Singh at race in Abu Dhabi | Photo: Screengrab/FORMULA 1 NEWS

A video of a journalist talking to renowned Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh in the year's last Formula 1 race in Abu Dabi is going viral on social media. Former racing driver and journalist Martin Brundle spotted Ranveer Singh during his grid walk and admitted that he 'momentarily forgot' the actor. When asked to introduce himself, Ranveer Singh said, "I am a Bollywood actor and I hail from Mumbai, India. I am an entertainer."

The journalist asked Ranveer Singh about his feelings on their there, to which Singh said, "On top of the world! I can feel the exhilaration and adrenaline."

Ranveer Singh, who is known for his bold and out-of-the-box outfit choices did not disappoint his audience even this time. Ranveer Singh rocked a lime green shirt with pink and blue stripes and a chunky white pair of Versace sunglasses.

Martin Brundle complimented Ranveer Singh's outfit as well. "Respect for that suit, that's punchy." Ranveer replied, "You know the best part, sir? I have to send it all back in the morning."

The video of this conversation has been uploaded by a YouTube channel under the name-- FORMULA 1 NEWS. 

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, which is the last of the season, is currently underway. Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen is set to win the World Championship this year. The second and third places are being fiercely fought between Red Bull Racing's Sergio Perez and Scuderia Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

