Fire incident pauses Bruno Mars' '24K Magic' tour in Glasgow

Bruno Mars forced to pause Glasgow concert after fire incident

Bruno Mars was forced to halt his Glasgow concert and temporarily go off stage due to a pyrotechnic fire incident.

The "Uptown Funk" singer had a concert at Glasgow Green, in Scotland, and midway through the show a lighting rig caught fire when a pyrotechnic hit it. The concert was paused and Mars had to leave the stage, reported Mirror.

A safety message was shown to the fans on the screen and Mars resumed his performance after seven minutes.

"This is a safety announcement. It is necessary to stop the show temporarily. Further information to follow," the message reads, posted by audience members on Twitter.

According to fan tweets, Mars returned soon and good-humouredly addressed the situation, singing "we burned the stage down in Glasgow!" The 32-year-old singer is currently on his 24K Magic world tour.