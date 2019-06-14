Director Pa Ranjith not to be arrested for controversial speech on Chola Emperor, court hearing on June 19

The Tamil Nadu police on Thursday informed the Madras High Court that it would not arrest film director Pa Ranjith against whom a case has been registered in connection with his reported derogatory remarks against a 10th century Chola emperor.

When the anticipatory bail plea of Pa Ranjith came up before Justice P Rajamanickam, the government prosecutor informed that police would not arrest him. Recording the submission, the court posted the matter for hearing to June 19.

The judge also directed the police to file a counter to the director's plea against the case registered by Tirupanandal police in Thanjavur district. The case was registered under IPC sections 153 (provocation to cause riot) and 153(A)(1) (promoting hatred etc) following a complaint lodged by a Hindu Makkal Katchi functionary alleging that the director's speech was aimed at creating divisions among people of different castes.

Ranjith had made the alleged remarks at a public meeting organised by a Dalit outfit in that district. In his petition, the director submitted that he hailed from a downtrodden family and emerged as a movie maker and had been spreading awareness about equality as envisaged in the Constitution.

He further submitted that he quoted certain historical facts about King Raja Raja Cholan I, which the prosecution felt would promote enmity among people. "Our history has taught us that King Raja Raja Cholan's reign was a golden period, but according to many social reformers it was a dark rule for the oppressed caste as most of their lands were acquired by the King," he alleged.

During his rule, more than 400 women were branded as 'devadasis' and of them 26 were sent to kolar fields, he claimed. Though many were speaking on the same issue, his speech alone was circulated on social media.The film director said he was willing to abide by the conditions for bail. Ranjith has to his credit several films including Rajinikanth-starrer Kaala.