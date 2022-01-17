Dhanush announces split with wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, statement inside

Dhanush, who was married to Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwaryaa, on Monday announced his separation. The actor took to Twitter and penned a long note about his separation.

Dhanush wrote, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple as parents and well-wishers to each other The journey has been the growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate.... Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better."

"Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya! Spread love, D," he concluded.

Meanwhile, Aishwaryaa also shared the same news on Instagram. Take a look:

On her post, one of the social media users mentioned, "Very Beautiful Best Friendship a Sign of Maturity Relationship for Aishwarya Friend and Dhanush Friend," while another wrote, "Need to see you like this again."

For the unversed, Dhanush, who is the son of famous producer Kasthuri Raja, got married to superstar Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa in the year 2004.