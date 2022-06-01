BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung's video with J-Hope quashes his dating rumours with BLACKPINK's Jennie

Credit: Cinewood Hub/YouTube

BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung and BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s recently made headlines after their dating rumours circulated on social media. It all started when people assumed that Jennie and V were in the same car after their photo went viral on social media.

The photo, which was deleted later, was shared by an unverified account on social media. The picture was not clear, however, people assumed that Jennie is sitting in the car. Now a new video that is going viral on social media has quashed their dating rumours.

In the new video, according to fans’ reaction, it seems that it was not Jennie but J-Hope with V in the car. Though there is no confirmation on the same. The video is uploaded by a YouTube Channel named Cinewood Hub, ARMY reacted to it.

One of the social media users wrote, “From the starting i know it was j j-hope not Jennie . And i even know that they are not dating each other too Bec they are two big idols of k-pop industry but if they are dating i will support them because in BTS happyness is army's happiness.”

The second person commented, “finally I'm tension free jhope and v will be dating it's better then a female idol was dating as well as I'm not jealous of this relationship.” The third one mentioned, “I knew it… And if in future.. kabhi essa real mai ho toh we should support them.. after all we are army.. unko bhi khush rehne ka pura haqq hai.. unhone hame khush kiya ab unki bari hai so it’s okay guys..”

The fifth one commented, “Imagine what was J-hope and Taehyung's reaction after knowing that many people mistook J-hope as Jennie. Just kidding sorry.”

Meanwhile, all seven BTS members met President Joe Biden on Tuesday in order to discuss Anti Asian hate crime in US.