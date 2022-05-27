BTS boys to meet US President Joe Biden to discuss anti-Asian crimes

Credit: Bighit Music/Instagram

As artists representing South Korea, BTS will join President Joe Biden to discuss diversity, representation as well as their thoughts on art and culture

SEOUL - May 27, 2022 - 21st century Pop Icons BTS are invited to the White House in celebration of Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders Heritage Month (AANHPI Heritage Month) to discuss diversity and other related issues with the President of the United States Joe Biden on May 31 local time.

BTS will be joining President Biden at the White House to discuss Asian inclusion, representation and anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination. They will also address the importance of diversity, impact of BTS’ platform as youth ambassadors, and BTS’ thoughts on art and culture.

BIGHIT MUSIC said, “We are honored to be invited to the White House. As we are visiting as artists representing South Korea, we look forward to discussing various topics including inclusion, diversity, anti-Asian hate crimes, culture and art.”

Based on their global influence, BTS has spread messages of hope and positivity worldwide. Last year, the group attended the 76th United Nations General Assembly to give a performance and speech for the future generations as appointed South Korea's ‘Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture’. Moreover, BTS has participated in several initiatives including the LOVE MYSELF campaign with UNICEF, Black Lives Matter and Stop Asian Hate through delivering their message.

About BTS

BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or “Beyond the Scene,” are a GRAMMY-nominated South Korean boyband that has been capturing the hearts of millions of fans globally since their debut in June 2013. The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook. Gaining recognition for their authentic and self-produced music, top-notch performances, and the way they interact with their fans, the band has established themselves as 21st century pop icons breaking countless world records. While imparting a positive influence through activities such as the LOVE MYSELF campaign and the UN ‘Speak Yourself’ speech, the band has mobilized millions of fans across the world (named ARMY), collected six No.1 Billboard Hot 100 singles in a span of a year and just over a month, and performed multiple sold-out stadium shows across the world. They were also named TIME’s Entertainer of the Year 2020. BTS were nominated two years in a row for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 63rd and 64th GRAMMY Awards and have been recognized with numerous prestigious awards like the Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards (Artist of the Year 2021) and MTV Video Music Awards.