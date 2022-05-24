BTS' J-Hope posts old letter written by Jimin, shares photos with Suga, V, Jungkook, RM

Credit: File photo

On Tuesday, BTS’ J-Hope dropped photos of an old hand-written letter that he received from Jimin. Along with the letter, he shared old pictures with Suga, Jimin, V, Jungkook and RM. These pictures are now going viral on social media.

The first pic featured several photos from The Red Bullet Tour. Choreographer Son Sung-deuk along with other members can be seen in the photo. Sharing the photo, he wrote, “2014, 2015.”

The next photo shows the handwritten letter that he received from Jimin from his birthday. Sharing the photo, he wrote, “we were young.”

As per translated by social media user @BTStranslation_, the letter read, “To, Hoseokie hyung (elder brother). Ah hyung. Since this is the first time I'm writing a letter to a member, so it's a little awkward (laughs). I'm dying of the cheesiness (laughs). I couldn't celebrate hyung's birthday last year as I wanted so it kept bothering me. But this time I wanted anything at all out of (what I wanted) so I've tried preparing even if it's simple.”

It further mentioned, “Happy birthday from the bottom of my heart!!! Even saying happy birthday like this feels even a first for me (laughs). This is something I always couldn't get to say but while being in Bangtan, you're guiding (us) well from beside us as much as (a) leader.”

“I'm always thankful and please guide (us) the members well in the future too. Hyung probably also has a lot of worries and tough things but thank you for always working even harder than the members without showing it. It'll be hard in future too so please really take care of your body well. These days (your/our) body aches often too but... Anyway, and happy birthday from the bottom of my heart. In future too, I might upset you (sometimes) so please look after me well-! (very cutely) Love you! (very cutely) - dongsaeng (younger sibling) Jiminie,” it concluded.

Also Read- BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung dating Blackpink's Jennie? Rumour takes internet by storm

For the unversed, BTS is a seven-member K-pop group and is one of the biggest music sensations in history. The band was discovered in 2010, had released its first album in 2013. Their fans call themselves A.R.M.Y., which stands for Adorable Representative M.C. for Youth.