BTS: Big Hit Music to take action against YouTuber who stated 'RM to marry fan'?

Credit: BTS Official/Instagram

BTS members V, RM, Jungkook, Suga, Jimin, Jin and J-Hope often makes headlines after rumours on their personal relationship circulate on social media. Recently, a YouTube channel Sojang claimed that RM will marry a fan who is from a prestigious family.

As soon as this news circulated on social media, fans started reacting to it. Now, BTS’ agency Big Hit Music has reacted to the rumours and stated, “RM’s marriage rumours are groundless. We are continuously taking action against malicious rumours that started on YouTube.” It seems that the entertainment company may take action actions the person who is spreading these rumours.

The YouTuber claimed, “I received a call from a junior colleague who is seven years younger than me saying, ‘I’m marrying RM.’ She’s from a prestigious university and has a decent family. I heard that she met RM at a fan meeting between 2014 and 2015. I can’t tell you the exact date, but he’s a celebrity. It’s still a sensitive time, so just keep it to yourself. [The groom-to-be] is the leader of BTS.”

The channel also mentioned, “when asked when he wants to get married, he said at the age 32 or 33. He’s currently 29 years old, so that means he wants to get married soon.”

A few days ago, after reports of BTS going on a hiatus circulated, team leader RM Namjoon reacted to it. He said that the announcement was about the band members working on their solo projects alongside group ones, however, it was misinterpreted.

RM wrote, “It is not like we were hoping they (media persons) would watch our show… till the end to write their opinions… Only the screenshots of me crying became viral… I wonder if I shouldn’t have been brave enough to share…”

For the unversed, a pre-recorded dinner event was premiered on YouTube in which the band members talked about their future plans. The dinner was planned at BTS’ old house where the members stayed together before they started living alone. While talking about the memories, Suga said, “7 boys living together isn’t easy.” V aka Kim Taehyung mentioned that they grew closer when they started living alone.

However, the moment turned emotional when Yoongi said that the members should now talk about their hiatus. RM, the team leader said, “I feel lost. After releasing Butter and Permission to Dance, I started feeling that I don’t know what kind of a band we are anymore. What kind of music do we want to make? What do we want to say? I believe we should have taken this break long ago, but we kept putting it off.”