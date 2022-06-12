BTS' Yet To Come gets most views from Japan, India on YouTube

Credit: File photo

BTS’ song Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment) from its latest album PROOF received love from all over the world. Interestingly, Japan and India have topped the viewers' list on YouTube.

As per YouTube charts, more than 27 million people viewed it in Japan, within 24 hours. Meanwhile, 24 million in India and 14.4 million in Mexico. The details of the same have been shared by a YouTube channel Cinewood Hub.

BTS Indian ARMY has been reacting to the news. One of the users commented, “Indian BTS's army breaks records n creates history... yes!! Our country India is the best and very supportive.” The second mentioned, “I'm so proud of all the members of BTS "Yet to come" such a very beautiful song I love BTS, BTS my Universe Indian BTS Army will always support BTS.”

The third one commented, “Wow!!! Proud to be the Indian Army. Tho I can't able to stream much because I am preparing for Neet, I am happy to hear that India is in the top 3. Now they should definitely come to India. Good job Indian Army. Keep streaming!!!”

For the unversed, on Friday, the world’s famous South Korean band BTS recently released the most anticipated anthology album Proof via BigHit Music. According to Billboard, the three-disc set serves as a celebratory look back on the K-pop idols’ last near-decade as a band, with tracks personally selected and curated by RM, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, V, Suga, and J-Hope as a gift to ARMY and also features brand-new single Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment).

BTS is promoting the release of their new album with pop-up shops in New York City and Los Angeles. Fans lined up from 7 am on Friday to be among the first to purchase exclusive items created just for New York.

"It’s hardly ever in New York, it’s mostly LA – so, for them to do it here, it was just like, had to come," said fan Adriana Guzman. Daniel Ealacios was directed to the store by his sister in Texas who was hoping her brother would snag her some merch. T-shirts will sell for $55, with hoodies priced at $120, and posters $18. (With inputs from ANI)