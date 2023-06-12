Black Panther Wakanda Forever star Tenoch Huerta breaks silence on sexual assault allegations, calls them 'false'

Credit: Tenoch Huerta

Musician María Elena Ríos, on Saturday, took to social media and accused the Black Panther Wakanda Forever actor Tenoch Huerta of being a 'sexual predator'. She wrote, "It’s very difficult to talk about the emotional abuse and the abuse of power of a sexual predator who is loved around the world for playing a character in a movie such as Tenoch Huerta."

On Monday, Tenoch Huerta took to Instagram and broke his silence on sexual assault allegations. He penned a long note and called these allegations completely 'false'. He wrote, "A false and completely unsubstantiated accusation about me has spread like wildfire - and I cannot let it go unchallenged any longer. About a year ago, I dated Elena for several months. It was entirely consensual at all times, as countless others can attest. And throughout it was a loving, warm, and mutually supportive relationship."

He further added, "After it ended, however, Elena began to misrepresent our interactions both privately and in front of groups of mutual friends. As a result, a few months ago, I engaged a legal team to commence the appropriate actions to protect my reputation and refute these irresponsible and false accusations that can cause great prejudice and damage. Although I am by no means perfect, I know that these allegations are simply untrue. And while I will always work to improve myself, I need to contest claims that are both false and offensive."

"I am deeply grateful to my family and the people who have supported me and greatly appreciate everyone who is willing to look at the facts and reflect before rushing to an untrue and unjust conclusion," he concluded.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Huerta is a popular Hollywood star who was seen in last year’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as Namor.