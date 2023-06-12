Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

Black Panther Wakanda Forever star Tenoch Huerta breaks silence on sexual assault allegations, calls them 'false'

On Monday, Tenoch Huerta took to Instagram and broke his silence on sexual assault allegations made by María Elena Ríos.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 11:42 PM IST

Black Panther Wakanda Forever star Tenoch Huerta breaks silence on sexual assault allegations, calls them 'false'
Credit: Tenoch Huerta

Musician María Elena Ríos, on Saturday, took to social media and accused the Black Panther Wakanda Forever actor Tenoch Huerta of being a 'sexual predator'. She wrote, "It’s very difficult to talk about the emotional abuse and the abuse of power of a sexual predator who is loved around the world for playing a character in a movie such as Tenoch Huerta."

On Monday, Tenoch Huerta took to Instagram and broke his silence on sexual assault allegations. He penned a long note and called these allegations completely 'false'. He wrote, "A false and completely unsubstantiated accusation about me has spread like wildfire - and I cannot let it go unchallenged any longer. About a year ago, I dated Elena for several months. It was entirely consensual at all times, as countless others can attest. And throughout it was a loving, warm, and mutually supportive relationship." 

He further added, "After it ended, however, Elena began to misrepresent our interactions both privately and in front of groups of mutual friends. As a result, a few months ago, I engaged a legal team to commence the appropriate actions to protect my reputation and refute these irresponsible and false accusations that can cause great prejudice and damage. Although I am by no means perfect, I know that these allegations are simply untrue. And while I will always work to improve myself, I need to contest claims that are both false and offensive."

"I am deeply grateful to my family and the people who have supported me and greatly appreciate everyone who is willing to look at the facts and reflect before rushing to an untrue and unjust conclusion," he concluded.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Huerta is a popular Hollywood star who was seen in last year’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as Namor. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Nia Sharma sizzles in blue body suit, hot photos goes viral
Swara Bhasker, Anurag Kashyap, Gulshan Devaiah, Bhumi Pednekar, Imtiaz Ali, Hansal Mehta attend Afwaah screening
Diana Penty dazzles in glittery nude dress at Cannes 2023, fans say ‘best look so far’
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wedding anniversary: Inside photos of couple's home Vastu where they tied the knot last year
In Pics: Shraddha Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Jacqueline Fernandez attend Backstreet Boys concert in Mumbai
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UPSC recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 113 Assistant Professor, MO and other posts, check last date
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.