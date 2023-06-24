Bholaa Shankar teaser: One-man-army Chiranjeevi slays baddies in style, claims 'all areas are mine'

A still of Chiranjeevi from Bholaa Shankar

Bholaa Shankar teaser: After months of anticipation, the first teaser of Megastar Chiranjeevi's upcoming movie, Bholaa Shankar, has been revealed. The makers of the upcoming masala entertainer released the official teaser and it has left fans craving for more.

The 1.05 minutes teaser is loaded with Chiranjeevi's timeless swag, evergreen innocence, boyish charm, killer attitude and impressive dance moves. At the start of the trailer, a person claims that Bholaa Shankar has killed 33 men, and we are introduced to Chiranjeevi making an impressive entrance on the big screen. The veteran actor flaunts his fan following by claiming, "The state may be divided, but all people are mine. All areas are mine." The teaser also features glimpses of leading ladies, Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh.

Here's the teaser

As soon as the teaser was released fans hailed it as the next 'mass dhamaka' from Megastar. An internet user wrote, "Chiranjeevi is not just a word, it's emotion for millions of people across the world." Another internet user claimed, "Chiranjeevi Sir Is Not Simply Acting. He Is Just Living in His Character." One of the Ram Charan fan wrote, "ON behalf of all RAM CHARAN Anna fans we wish this movie a great success." A fan summed up Chiranjeevi's personality by writing, "Actor + Dancer +Producer+ Pan India Star + Politician + Craze Kaa Baap + Motivater + Handsome + A man with Diamond heart = Chiranjeevi Sir."

Bholaa Shankar will release in cinemas on August 11. Interestingly, the movie will clash with Rajinikanth's Jailer, Ranbir Kapoor-starrer, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal and Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer, much-awaited Gadar 2.