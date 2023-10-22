Bhagavanth Kesari box office collection day 3: Nandamuri Balakrishna film continues to struggle, earns Rs 7.8 crore

Directed by Anil Ravipudi, Bhagavanth Kesari has collected Rs 31.40 crore in its first three days of release.

The Telugu-language action drama Bhagavanth Kesari, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sreeleela, and Arjun Rampal in the leading roles released in the theatres on October 19. The film opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences, and is struggling at the box office.

After collecting Rs 16.60 crore on its opening day, Bhagavanth Kesari witnessed a massive drop on its second day and collected Rs 7 crore on Friday. On its third day of release, the film saw a minimal growth in its earnings and collected Rs 7.8 crore on Saturday, taking the three-day net total to Rs 31.40 crore. All these figures have been taken from the entertainment racking portal Sacnilk.com.

Bhagavanth Kesari, initially titled NBK108 during its filming, is directed by Anil Ravipudi, who has previously helmed blockbusters such as Mahesh Babu's action comedy Sarileru Neekevvaru and Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej, and Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer comedy film F3, among others.

The film clashed at the box office with Thalapathy Vijay-starrer and Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed Tamil actioner Leo and Ravi Teja-starrer and Vamsee-directed Tiger Nageswara Rao, which released a day later on October 20. The former has earned Rs 140 crore within its first three days in India, while the latter has collected Rs 10.68 crore in its first two days.

Among the Bollywood releases, Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Ganapath: A Hero Is Born and Divya Khosla Kumar, Meezaan Jafri, Pearl V Puri-starrer Yaariyan 2 have also released this week. Both have been massive disappointments and have failed to attract audiences to theatres.



