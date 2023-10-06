Ayalaan teaser: Sivakarthikeyan befriends alien in sci-fi drama, fans call 'pro-level' VFX better than Adipurush

Headlines

IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup preview: Head-to-head stats in ODIs, key players to watch out for

Sonu Nigam takes a dig at AR Rahman for composing Akshay Kumar, Kylie Minogue’s Chiggy Wiggy: ‘Itna bekaar gaana...'

This popular actor used to worked at construction site, asked his house help for job, ran away from home with only Rs...

Air India shares first look of its aircraft after change in logo, design; Check out pics

YEIDA launches scheme to set up toy, furniture parks in Greater Noida

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sikkim Flash Floods Update: Death toll continues to rise, missing people list doubles | Top Points

IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup preview: Head-to-head stats in ODIs, key players to watch out for

Sonu Nigam takes a dig at AR Rahman for composing Akshay Kumar, Kylie Minogue’s Chiggy Wiggy: ‘Itna bekaar gaana...'

Cervical Spondylosis: 10 ways to reduce neck pain naturally

Highest total in ODI World Cup history

Players who have scored fastest hundred in ODI World Cup

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

Sikkim Flash Floods Update: Death toll continues to rise, missing people list doubles | Top Points

Israel-Gaza Attack: We are at war, says Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu after Hamas fires 5,000 rockets

Asian Games 2023: Jyothi Vennam clinches rare three gold medals in archery, historic haul of medals

This popular actor used to worked at construction site, asked his house help for job, ran away from home with only Rs...

Sonu Nigam takes a dig at AR Rahman for composing Akshay Kumar, Kylie Minogue’s Chiggy Wiggy: ‘Itna bekaar gaana...'

Kaala Paani trailer: Mona Singh, Ashutosh Gowariker strive to protect Andaman and Nicobar Islands' people

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Ayalaan teaser: Sivakarthikeyan befriends alien in sci-fi drama, fans call 'pro-level' VFX better than Adipurush

The teaser of Sivakarthikeyan's Ayalaan impressed fans with impressive VFX and compelling storytelling.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 08:18 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming Tamil sci-fi drama Ayalaan is among the highly-anticipated flicks, and the official teaser has boosted the hype to another level. On Friday, October 6, the makers of Ayalaan dropped the teaser of the film, and it has left netizens and Siva's fans elated. 

The 2.06-minute teaser promises to be a visually entertaining ride, with the perfect mix of impressive VFX, and action set pieces in a futuristic world with effective storytelling. The official description of the teaser describes the movie, "Ayalaan is a science-fiction movie that promises to take you on a thrilling ride to space. The film features music composed by A.R. Rahman. Get ready to witness an epic adventure like never before with Ayalaan." 

Here's the teaser

As soon as the teaser was dropped, it went viral instantly on YouTube. Several fans and netizens have lauded the visual effects and called it better than Prabhas-starrer Adipurush. A netizen wrote, "It's not a teaser it's pure Goosebumps." Another teaser wrote, "Soo excited. The VFX and CGI look soo clean. Much better than some 600cr movie released this year. So happy to see SK Anna in all new and challenging roles. All the best to the entire team. This Pongal, Ayalaan gonna rock." A netizen wrote, "The VFX is better than Adipurush." Another netizen wrote, "Unexpected, stunning visuals, and superb cinematography, and graphics made our jaws down, SK's biggest film in his career. Congratulations to the whole team and SK bro. Waiting for a huge success. Ayalaan will be released in the cinemas on Pongal 2024." 

Written and directed by R.Ravikumar, Ayalaan stars an ensemble cast including Sivakarthikeyan, Rakul Preet Singh, Karunakaran, Yogi Babu, Sharad Kelkar, Isha Koppikar, David Broughton-Davies, Banupriya, Balasaravanan, Kothandam, and Rahul Madhav. AR Rahaman has composed the music for the film. Ayalaan will be released in cinemas on Pongal 2024, and it will clash with Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam and Sundar C's Aranmanai.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Janhvi Kapoor reveals she wanted to quit acting for this reason: 'What’s the point of any of it if...'

Can family members claim money of a deceased investor? Know Sebi's rules

Mission Raniganj box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar's rescue thriller takes slow start, earns Rs 2.8 crore

As Dono releases, Bobby Deol pens heartfelt note for nephew Rajveer Deol; 'You have worked so hard...'

World Smile Day 2023: 10 quotes and health benefits of smiling

MORE

MOST VIEWED

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE