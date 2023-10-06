Ayalaan teaser: Sivakarthikeyan befriends alien in sci-fi drama, fans call 'pro-level' VFX better than Adipurush

The teaser of Sivakarthikeyan's Ayalaan impressed fans with impressive VFX and compelling storytelling.

Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming Tamil sci-fi drama Ayalaan is among the highly-anticipated flicks, and the official teaser has boosted the hype to another level. On Friday, October 6, the makers of Ayalaan dropped the teaser of the film, and it has left netizens and Siva's fans elated.

The 2.06-minute teaser promises to be a visually entertaining ride, with the perfect mix of impressive VFX, and action set pieces in a futuristic world with effective storytelling. The official description of the teaser describes the movie, "Ayalaan is a science-fiction movie that promises to take you on a thrilling ride to space. The film features music composed by A.R. Rahman. Get ready to witness an epic adventure like never before with Ayalaan."

Here's the teaser

As soon as the teaser was dropped, it went viral instantly on YouTube. Several fans and netizens have lauded the visual effects and called it better than Prabhas-starrer Adipurush. A netizen wrote, "It's not a teaser it's pure Goosebumps." Another teaser wrote, "Soo excited. The VFX and CGI look soo clean. Much better than some 600cr movie released this year. So happy to see SK Anna in all new and challenging roles. All the best to the entire team. This Pongal, Ayalaan gonna rock." A netizen wrote, "The VFX is better than Adipurush." Another netizen wrote, "Unexpected, stunning visuals, and superb cinematography, and graphics made our jaws down, SK's biggest film in his career. Congratulations to the whole team and SK bro. Waiting for a huge success. Ayalaan will be released in the cinemas on Pongal 2024."

Written and directed by R.Ravikumar, Ayalaan stars an ensemble cast including Sivakarthikeyan, Rakul Preet Singh, Karunakaran, Yogi Babu, Sharad Kelkar, Isha Koppikar, David Broughton-Davies, Banupriya, Balasaravanan, Kothandam, and Rahul Madhav. AR Rahaman has composed the music for the film. Ayalaan will be released in cinemas on Pongal 2024, and it will clash with Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam and Sundar C's Aranmanai.