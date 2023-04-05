Alka Yagnik asks 'who is BTS?' after beating K-Pop band to become most streamed artist globally on YouTube

Credit:Alka Yagnik-BTS/Instagram

Recently, Alka Yagnik surpassed BTS, BLACKPINK, and Taylor Swift and became the most globally streamed artist on YouTube in 2022 with 15.3 billion streams, as per a report by the Guinness World Record.

In an interview with Radio Nasha, Alka revealed that after beating BTS, she asked her daughter, “Who is BTS?” Only after her daughter Syesha explained her about BTS, she came to know how popular this band is.

She also mentioned that Alka said that numbers don’t matter to her, today she is number 1, she can come to number 2 later. However, what matters the most is that people love listening to her. She said, “they’re happy, they’re loving me, they’re liking me, and they’ve accepted me with open arms for so many years. For me, that’s in itself a big thing,”

Meanwhile, K-pop superband BTS member Jimin has become the first South Korean soloist to lead the singles chart with Like Crazy off his debut solo album Face, which starts at No. 2 on Billboard’s albums chart.

The six-song EP, which incorporates songs in English and Korean, scored the second-biggest opening week for an album this year with the equivalent of 164,000 sales in the US, according to data by Luminate, reports Variety.

It follows Morgan Wallen’s One Thing at a Time, which broke through with half a million units in mid-March and remains at the top of the Billboard 200 for a fourth week on the chart dated April 8.

Face debuts with 124,000 copies sold as a complete package and nearly 20 million streams. It was preceded by Jimin`s first top 40-charting song as a soloist on the songs list, "Set Me Free, Pt. 2 (debuted at No. 30). Meanwhile, Like Crazy tops this week’s Hot 100 chart, sliding Miley Cyrus’ Flowers to a No. 2 slot.

Jimin is just the third member of the K-pop boyband to release an album on his own behind J-Hope and BTS leader RM, who shares songwriting credits on three of the six songs on Face. Jimin had previously topped the singles chart alongside BTS with Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat), Life Goes On, Butter, My Universe, and Dynamite. (With inputs from IANS)

