Aditi Bhatia brutally trolled for sharing Maldives vacation photos amid ongoing controversy: 'Lakshadweep ki taraf...'

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Aditi Bhatia was slammed for sharing her photos from Maldives vacation. A few ministers from the island nation had made derogatory comments about India and PM Modi for sharing pictures and videos from his trip to Lakshadweep.

Aditi Bhatia began her career as a child artiste when she acted in films like Vivah, Shootout at Lokhandwala, The Train, Chance Pe Dance. She gained fame as an adult when she appeared in one of the leading roles as Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The actress has also appeared in multiple comedy shows on television.

Amid the ongoing row with Maldives, Aditi shared her photos from vacation to the island nation, which she had visited in December. The actress was brutally trolled and had to delete her post on Instagram. However, screenshots of people slamming her went viral on the internet.

One of the netizens commented, "No Maldives, Only Lakshadweep", while another added, "Lakshadweep ki taraf rukh kariye (Turn your attention towards Lakshadweep now)". "Tumko mana kiya tha naa Maldives jaane se (Had asked you not to visit Maldives)", read another comment. Multiple Instagram users wrote, "Boycott Maldives" under her now-deleted post.













The uproar against Maldives had started when a few ministers from the island nation made derogatory comments about India and Prime Minister Modi for sharing pictures and videos from his trip to Lakshadweep. Social media users were prompted by his posts to advocate for Lakshadweep as a substitute vacation spot for the Maldives and trended the hashtag #BoycottMaldives.

Following the outcry, a number of Indians took to social media to say they had canceled their planned vacations to the island nation, and a number of Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, Sara Ali Khan, and Kangana Ranaut among others suggested Lakshadweep as a possible tourism alternative.



