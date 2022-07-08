777 Charlie OTT release date: When, where to watch Rakshit Shetty's film

777 Charlier_Twitter

777 Charlie OTT release date: Kannada star Rakshit Shetty's latest outing 777 Charlie, written and helmed by debutant director Kiranraj K, received rave reviews at the box office. 777 Charlie is the story of a human and one canine who find a kindred spirit in each other and set out on a journey of self-discovery and redemption. The film celebrates the absolute and unreserved love between humans and their pets and has struck an emotional chord with the audience, especially pet owners. The film's box office collection had crossed Rs 75 crore as of 24th June, as per a report in ANI.

The film which features Rakshit Shetty and Sangeetha Sringeri in the lead hit screens on June 10 this year and now it is all set to premiere on OTT.

As per an Indian Express report, 777 Charlie will premiere on Voot Select later this month. The film will be available for streaming on the OTT platform from July 29.

Meanwhile, in what is being seen as a laudable gesture, the makers of Rakshit Shetty-starrer 777 Charlie 777 on Tuesday (July 5) announced that they would be contributing five per cent of the film's profits to NGOs across the country that have been dedicatedly working towards the welfare of Indie dogs and animals.

In a statement, actor Rakshit Shetty said that the contributions would be made in the name of Charlie. That apart, he also said that they would be sharing 10 per cent of the film's profits with every individual who had advanced the culmination of the film.

The actor said, "It has been 25 days since 777 Charlie has reached you, and it has been receiving unsurpassed love since. Our happiness sees no bounds as we begin to grasp the kind of admiration and recognition this film has earned us.

"We believe that the only way to celebrate this success is by celebrating the multitude of people who have tirelessly worked in union in bringing this film on screen. We have therefore resolved to share 10 per cent of the profit that `777 Charlie` makes, with every individual who has advanced the culmination of this film.

"As the makers of 777 Charlie, we are aware of the kind of effort and resource that goes into creating a happy and safe environment for the animals around us. In this light, we would like to contribute 5 per cent of the profit, in the name of Charlie, to NGOs across the country that have been dedicatedly working towards the welfare of Indie dogs and animals.

"Using our light to ignite someone else's, will illuminate the world. Thanks to each one of you for lighting our world with your love."