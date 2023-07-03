A sneak peek into Kareena Kapoor's 'Summer lunches' with Saif Ali Khan and family

Kareena Kapoor had posted a holiday picture with hubby Saif Ali Khan. (Credits: Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan love to take off for exotic vacations with their little bundle of joys, Taimur and Jeh whenever they get a chance. Most recently, the Bollywood couple was headed for a family holiday in Europe. They were accompanied by their two boys on a beach day in Europe. The 'K3G' actress took to her Instagram handle and shared new insights into her day out with her loved ones, "Summer lunches..." In the first pic, Kareena Kapoor can be seen posing in a red swimsuit under a striped blue shirt. She sits next to Saif Ali Khan, with his arm around the diva.

Now, coming to the second pic which was a candid click of Taimur. The little one was seen flaunting a funny expression, which grabbed several eyeballs. He even had a plate of spaghetti on the table in front of him with some sauce on his face. Looks like he was clicked mid-meal.

In addition to this, Kareena Kapoor further posted some solo shots from her day out on the beach in the story section of the photo-sharing app.

Netizens react to Kareena Kapoor's post

As soon as the post was up, netizens took to the comment section to share their reaction. One of the fans wrote, "Hottest couple ever." Gushing over Taimur's adorable expression, a netizen penned, "Our boy is chilling big time." Meanwhile, another one wrote, “This is too funny. Cutie pie Taimur with royal couple Kareena and Saif.” Praising the little one's infectious energy, another fan commented, "So cute. Love Taimur's energy!"

Prior to this, Kareena Kapoor had posted a holiday picture with hubby Saif Ali Khan, Taimur, and Jeh saying, “We like our breakfasts to be colourful. Summer of 2023.”

Sonam-Anand join Kareena-Saif on their family vacation

Refreshing your memory, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were recently joined by Sonam Kapoor and her businessman-husband Anand Ahuja for a dinner date in London, along with Rhea Kapoor, and Karan Boolani. The 'Neerja' actress dropped a few pictures from the get-together on Instagram Stories, "With the crew Kareena Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor."

Kareena Kapoor also re-shared the stills with the caption, "With the best in our fav city." Kareena also shared a picture from the London eatery and wrote, "What food... the best Chinese."

For the unversed, the 'Chameli' actress will lead designer and producer Rhea Kapoor's forthcoming venture, 'The Crew' along with Tabu and Kriti Sanon.