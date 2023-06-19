Kajal Aggarwal's return gift to fans - Her first-look poster from Bhagavanth Kesari

Kajal Aggarwal recently announced her 60th venture, tentatively named Kajal60.

Kajal Aggarwal is celebrating her 38th birthday today, June 19. On this special occasion, the makers of her next film Bhagavanth Kesari have unveiled her first-look poster. The poster features Kajal in a pastel saree. With a psychology book in one hand, she is seen holding a phone in the other. Adding to the charm, Kajal Aggarwal wears an oversized pair of glasses and flashes her beautiful smile at the camera. The film also features Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead. Going by Kajal Aggarwal’s first look poster, the film promises that she will have a quirky role.

Director Anil Rvipudi dropped the first look poster of Kajal Aggarwal and wrote, "Birthday wishes to the ever-charming @MsKajalAggarwal May your talent and Charisma continue to captivate audiences on the big screen,"

About Bhagavanth Kesari

Billed as a mass commercial entertainer, Bhagavanth Kesari will also feature Sreeleela in a crucial role, along with Arjun Rampal as the lead antagonist. Back by the production house Shine Screen, the songs and background score of the film have been rendered by ace composer S Thaman. V Venkat is the stunt director. The much-anticipated drama is expected to be out in theatres during the Dussehra season this year.

Kajal Aggarwal's forthcoming films

Along with Bhagavanth Kesari, Kajal Aggarwal will also play the leading lady in Kamal Haasan's much-anticipated sequel, Indian 2. Helmed by filmmaker S Shankar, the drama enjoys a star-studded cast with names such as Rakul Preet Singh, Siddharth, Kalidas Jayaram, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Guru Somasundaram, and Samuthirakani in prominent roles.

Actor S. J. Suryah will be seen locking horns with Kamal Haasan in Indian 2. Anirudh Ravichander is on board as the music director. The film, which initially went on the floors back in 2020, faced several hurdles before finally resuming the shoot a couple of months back. Kajal Aggarwal underwent some intense training to ace her role in the movie. The project is the sequel of the 1996 vigilante action drama, Indian.



Apart from this, Kajal Aggarwal recently announced her 60th venture, tentatively named Kajal60. Touted to be a female-centric film, it is believed that the Magadheera star will be see in an action-packed role.