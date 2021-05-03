West Bengal Class 12 Board Exam 2021 to be conducted at home centres, check revised exam timings

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Examination (WBCHSE) has announced that the Class 12 board exams will be held at home venues at the scheduled dates, not a board-appointed exam centre.

The WB board exams have been slated to be held between 15 and 30 June 2021. The decision to conduct the exams from the home centre of students has been taken this year due to the sudden rise of Covid-19 cases across West Bengal. Each year, the students appear at other schools to give their board examinations, as per the usual norm.

The West Bengal class 12th board exam will be conducted at the respective schools of the students during the second half of the day. The timing for the WBCHSE HS exam 2021 is 12 pm to 3:15 pm instead of 10 am to 1:15 pm.

While announcing the change due to the upsurge of COVID-19 cases, the council in a statement said: "Higher Secondary Examination will be conducted as per schedule published earlier. For Class 12 board exams, the HS examinees will appear for the examination at their own institution (Home Venue)."

"The examination timings will be 12 noon to 3:15 pm in the place of 10 am to 1:15 pm," it added.

Earlier, students had to appear from other schools to take the class 12 board exams. However, the board has informed that it will keep a close watch on the COVID-19 situation, and all its decisions would hinge on the evolving circumstances.

The schools in West Bengal have been shut down till further notice in view of the sudden rise in the Covid-19 cases across the state in the past few weeks. The order to shut down the schools was issued by the state government on April 19.