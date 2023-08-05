Headlines

Ambanis vs Tata: Checkout a list of brands competing with each other in different sectors

Bollywood's first action star did real stunts with lions, gave multiple hits; it's not Dharmendra, Amitabh, Feroz Khan

Hariyali Teej 2023 date, time: Significance, rituals of the auspicious festival

3 army personnel killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam in an operation

UPSC recruitment 2023: Last date soon to apply for 56 Scientist, AO, SAO and other posts at upsconline.nic.in

Diabetes: 10 benefits of beetroot

From strong muscles to brain health: 10 health benefits of blackberry fruit

Are banana chips healthy to eat?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Who is Babul Bihari? Bhojpuri singer accused of raping minor girl

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

These Bollywood actors appeared on international talk shows

Rahul Gandhi On SC's Order, Haryana Violence Update, Ram Mandir & More, News Wrap, Aug 04

Supreme Court stays conviction of Rahul Gandhi un 'Modi' surname defamation case, to be MP again

Uttarakhand rains: Rudraprayag landslide causes heavy devastation in Gaurikund, 19 missing | Watch

Bollywood's first action star did real stunts with lions, gave multiple hits; it's not Dharmendra, Amitabh, Feroz Khan

Who was Abdul Karim Telgi, man behind Rs 30,000 crore stamp paper scam, whose life inspired Hansal Mehta's Scam 2003

Mark Margolis, Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul actor, passes away at 83

UPSC recruitment 2023: Last date soon to apply for 56 Scientist, AO, SAO and other posts at upsconline.nic.in

Interested candidates can apply through the official website, upsconline.nic.in. The last date to apply is August 10, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 56 vacancies.

UPSC recruitment 2023: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to conclude the application process soon for the recruitment of Aeronautical Officer, Principal Civil Hydrographic Officer, Senior Administrative Officer Grade-II, Scientist ‘B’, and Assistant Geophysicist posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, upsconline.nic.in. The last date to apply is August 10, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 56 vacancies.

Vacancy Details
Aeronautical Officer: 26
Principal Civil Hydrographic Officer: 01
Senior Administrative Officer Grade-II: 20
Scientist ‘B’: 07
Assistant Geophysicist: 02

Application fees
The application fee of Rs 25 has to be paid by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using the net banking facility of any bank or by using Visa/Master/Rupay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI payment. SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates are exempted from the payment of the application fee.  

UPSC recruitment 2023: Steps to apply

  • Visit upsconline.nic.in
  • Click on the “One-time registration (OTR)”  link
  • Create a registration profile
  • Apply for Advertisement No. : 14/2023 posts
  • Enter the details, upload the documents and pay the fee
  • Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

UPSC recruitment 2023: notification

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 date, time: Know when, where to check result online

Bihar politicians squabble over speculation of Nitish Kumar contesting LS polls from UP

IMD weather update: Heavy rainfall lashes in Delhi, Noida, check latest forecast for Delhi-NCR, Gurugram, Ghaziabad

Laptops, tablets, computers to get expensive in India? Know Centre's big move on electronic imports

Aaliyah Kashyap and fiancé Shane Gregorie slay in dreamy white engagement attire; know all about their look

Who is Babul Bihari? Bhojpuri singer accused of raping minor girl

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

These Bollywood actors appeared on international talk shows

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

