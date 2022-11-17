UPSC Recruitment 2022: Application process to end on THIS date for Stenographer post on upsc.gov.in, details here

Search icon
Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 17, 2022, 08:50 AM IST

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to conclude the application process for Stenographer posts soon. Interested candidates can apply through the official website--upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the UPSC Stenographer recruitment is November 29, 2022, up to 6 pm.  

The crucial date of eligibility for SSC Steno recruitment is July 1, 2018. SSC Stenographer recruitment 2022 is conducted for various grades and posts under various departments. 

The candidates will have to fill in their application form online on the UPSC website (upsc.gov.in). In case the applicant has not yet registered in the One Time Registration (OTR) platform, the link of which is already available on the Commission’s website, he/she should register in this platform and thereafter proceed for filling up the online application for the examination.

The online applications can be filled by the applicants from November 9, 2022, to November 29, 2022 (till 6:00 p.m.) after which the link will be disabled. The candidates must have the printed copy of the online application by the last date of the submission of the application, i.e. November 29, 2022.

The last date for receipt of the printed copy of the application in the Commission through proper channels is December 15, 2022. The complete printed copy of the application form duly verified/ certified by the concerned Head of Department/ Office must reach the Under Secretary (E-VI), Union Public Service Commission, Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069 on or before the prescribed date. 

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Notification

UPSC Recruitment 2022: How to apply

  • Visit the official website-- upsc.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on the UPSC steno application link 2022
  • A new login page would open, click on the new registration (if not already registered)
  • Login using your registered Email ID and password
  • Apply for the UPSC recruitment via the login
  • Submit details and asked documents
  • Pay the application fee and submit the form
  • Take a printout of the form for future references
