UPSC Recruitment 2022: Application process to end on THIS date for Stenographer post on upsc.gov.in, details here

File photo

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to conclude the application process for Stenographer posts soon. Interested candidates can apply through the official website--upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the UPSC Stenographer recruitment is November 29, 2022, up to 6 pm.

The crucial date of eligibility for SSC Steno recruitment is July 1, 2018. SSC Stenographer recruitment 2022 is conducted for various grades and posts under various departments.

The candidates will have to fill in their application form online on the UPSC website (upsc.gov.in). In case the applicant has not yet registered in the One Time Registration (OTR) platform, the link of which is already available on the Commission’s website, he/she should register in this platform and thereafter proceed for filling up the online application for the examination.

The online applications can be filled by the applicants from November 9, 2022, to November 29, 2022 (till 6:00 p.m.) after which the link will be disabled. The candidates must have the printed copy of the online application by the last date of the submission of the application, i.e. November 29, 2022.

Also Read: NEET UG Counselling 2022 Final Result Round 2 released at mcc.nic.in, direct link to check final allotment list

The last date for receipt of the printed copy of the application in the Commission through proper channels is December 15, 2022. The complete printed copy of the application form duly verified/ certified by the concerned Head of Department/ Office must reach the Under Secretary (E-VI), Union Public Service Commission, Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069 on or before the prescribed date.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Notification

UPSC Recruitment 2022: How to apply