NEET UG Counselling 2022 Final Result Round 2 released at mcc.nic.in, direct link to check final allotment list

File Photo

The Medical Counselling Committee has released the NEET UG Counselling 2022 Final Result for Round 2 today - November 15, 2022. The provisional result was released yesterday on the official website - www.mcc.nic.in.

The notice read, "It is for the information to all candidates that the Provisional Result for Round-2 of NEET UG 2022 Counselling is now available. The final result will be displayed on 15.11.2022. Any discrepancy in the result may be immediately informed to the MCC of DGHS up to 10:00 AM of 15.11.2022 through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com. The Candidates are advised to approach the allotted college/institute only after the declaration of the Final Result and only after downloading the allotment letter from the MCC website."

The candidates have to report to the allotted colleges by November 18, 2022, after which the NEET UG Mop Up Round will begin on November 23, 2022.

NEET UG Counselling 2022 Final Result Round 2: Steps to download the result

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Final Result Round 2 Link'

Step 3: Now, the result will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Download the result and take a printout for future use.

Once the candidates download the allotment result, they have to report to their respective colleges along with the required documents.