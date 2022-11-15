Search icon
AP ICET 2022 Counselling Final Phase Allotment Result declared at icet-sche.aptonline.in

All the candidates who have been allotted colleges will have to report there from today - November 15, 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 12:16 PM IST

File Photo

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE has declared the Allotment Result for the Final Phase of the AP ICET 2022 Counselling. Candidates can now check their AP ICET Final Phase allotment order from the official website - www.icet-sche.aptonline.in. 

According to the official schedule, the AP ICET Counselling was released on November 14, 2022, and along with the allotment result, the candidates can also download the self-report and college-wise allotment report. 

All the candidates who have been allotted colleges will have to report there from today - November 15, 2022. Today is the only day that candidates can get their documents verified.

AP ICET 2022 Documents Required 

AP ICET Hall Ticket 2022
AP ICET Rank Card 2022
Degree Marks Memos / Consolidated marks memo
Degree Provisional Certificate
Intermediate Marks Memo / Diploma Marks memo
S.S.C or its equivalent Marks memo
IX to Degree Study Certificates or Residence Certificate

