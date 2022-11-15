AP ICET 2022 Counselling Final Phase Allotment Result declared at icet-sche.aptonline.in

File Photo

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE has declared the Allotment Result for the Final Phase of the AP ICET 2022 Counselling. Candidates can now check their AP ICET Final Phase allotment order from the official website - www.icet-sche.aptonline.in.

According to the official schedule, the AP ICET Counselling was released on November 14, 2022, and along with the allotment result, the candidates can also download the self-report and college-wise allotment report.

All the candidates who have been allotted colleges will have to report there from today - November 15, 2022. Today is the only day that candidates can get their documents verified.

AP ICET 2022 Documents Required

AP ICET Hall Ticket 2022

AP ICET Rank Card 2022

Degree Marks Memos / Consolidated marks memo

Degree Provisional Certificate

Intermediate Marks Memo / Diploma Marks memo

S.S.C or its equivalent Marks memo

IX to Degree Study Certificates or Residence Certificate