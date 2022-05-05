Search icon
UPSC exam calendar 2023 released: From Civil Services to NDA, check all exam dates here

The UPSC exam calendar 2022 has been released by the UPSC so that candidates can get details about the UPSC prelims exam at UPSC.gov.in.

Reported By:Parul Sharma| Edited By: Parul Sharma |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 05, 2022, 09:53 PM IST

Those waiting for the release of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam calendar 2023 are up for a big news. The UPSC has announced the new calendar of exams for the year 2022-2023 on its official website.

Students can now check the exam schedule at UPSC.gov.in. The commission has shared all details about the exam schedule of UPSC, NDA, UPSC CDS, UPSC CMS and other examinations.

Date of UPSC Prelims 2022

The date of examination has undergone repeated revisions in the past two years as Covid-19 had disrupted the examination dates scheduled earlier. As Covid-19 is currently under control, the examinations will be held at the announced dates.

A closer look at the civil services exam schedule unveils that CMS and other exams have been restored by the UPSC as per the pre-Covid deadlines.

Based on the calendar, the UPSC Prelims 2023 will now take place on May 28. The date had been announced in February 2022.

Here are the important dates for the UPSC exam calendar 2023

name of the exam

notification

application start

date of examination

engineering services preliminary examination (UPSC ese prelims-2023)

September 14, 2022

October 4, 2022

February 19, 2023

combined geo scientist preliminary exam-2023

September 21, 2022

October 11, 2022

February 19, 2023

CISF AC (EXE) LDCE-2023

November 30, 2022

December 20, 2022

March 12, 2023

UPSC nda, na-1 exam-2023

December 21, 2022

January 10, 2023

April 16, 2023

UPSC cda-1 exam-2023

December 21, 2022

January 10, 2023

April 16, 2023

civil services preliminary examination (UPSC cse prelims-2023)

February 1, 2023

February 21, 2023

May 28, 2023

indian forest service preliminary examination

February 1, 2023

February 21, 2023

May 28, 2023

is,iss exam-2023

April 19, 2023

May 9, 2023

June 23, 2023

UPSC ese mains-2023

-

-

June 25, 2023

combined medical service (UPSC cms-2023)

April 26, 2023

May 16, 2023

August 6, 2023

UPSC nda, na-2 exam-2023

May 17, 2023

June 6, 2023

September 3, 2023

UPSC cda-2 exam-2023

May 17, 2023

June 6, 2023

September 3, 2023

 

