UPSC exam calendar 2023 released: From Civil Services to NDA, check all exam dates here

Those waiting for the release of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam calendar 2023 are up for a big news. The UPSC has announced the new calendar of exams for the year 2022-2023 on its official website.

Students can now check the exam schedule at UPSC.gov.in. The commission has shared all details about the exam schedule of UPSC, NDA, UPSC CDS, UPSC CMS and other examinations.

Date of UPSC Prelims 2022

The UPSC exam calendar 2022 has been released by the UPSC so that candidates can get details about the UPSC prelims exam. The prelims exam has been scheduled to take place on Jun 5, 2022.

The date of examination has undergone repeated revisions in the past two years as Covid-19 had disrupted the examination dates scheduled earlier. As Covid-19 is currently under control, the examinations will be held at the announced dates.

A closer look at the civil services exam schedule unveils that CMS and other exams have been restored by the UPSC as per the pre-Covid deadlines.

Based on the calendar, the UPSC Prelims 2023 will now take place on May 28. The date had been announced in February 2022.

Here are the important dates for the UPSC exam calendar 2023