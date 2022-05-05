Study computer science at IIT Madras for free, JEE score not needed

File Photo

Those who have been wanting to study in an IIT but couldn’t get an admission due to the expense around courses can finally be at peace. The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Madras has now made its high-quality Computer Science courses available for everyone. The courses are now available online for free.

Also, READ: Mother's Day 2022: Simple ways to make your mother feel special

To make the free Computer Science courses accessible for all, the Department of Computer Science and Engineering of IITM has made an online portal which lists all the core details about the Computer Science courses. This portal can be easily accessed by educational institutions around the country, students or any other person who wants to get learnings from the programme.

According to the official press release, the Computer courses have been made free while keeping in mind the vision of the IIT Madras Director, Professor V Kamakoti to make high quality education easily accessible to rural India.

As listed on the portal, students can avail any of the courses listed below:

Programming Data Structures Computer Organisation and Algorithms

Those who are interested in applying for the free educational courses offered by IIT Madras can take part by visiting the official portal i.e. nsm.iitm.ac.in/cse/

Let us tell you that each course has YouTube recordings of live lectures that the college faculty taught to students amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. Speaking about the new initiative, Professor C Chandra Sekhar, who is the Head of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, CSE at IIT Madras said, “The recordings of live lectures for CSE core courses at the undergraduate level and the graduate level, by the faculty of the Department are expected to be helpful to the students in Engineering Colleges to learn the underlying concepts and principles of the subjects of these courses in the right manner.”

Giving further insight about how the free course initiative will be beneficial for all, Dr Rupesh Nasre, who is the Associate Professor at the CSE Department of IIT Madras said, “The portal has been created to help students who could not study at IIT Madras, especially those from remote and rural areas of the country. They will have access to the same curriculum that is taught in the institute. This initiative will ensure that quality material is accessible to all students.”

Besides the YouTube sessions, the department is working to engage senior students for conducting live sessions for tutoring students who need help.