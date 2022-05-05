Mother's Day 2022: Simple ways to make your mother feel special

Mother's day is observed on different days in different parts of the world. India, America and nearly 40 other countries celebrate it on May 8.
Mother’s are selfless beings who love their children with all that they have. As we are coming closer to Mother’s day, we shall all try to be considerate and loving towards our mother’s and make the day memorable for the pillar’s of our life. While the special day is observed on different days in different parts of the world, India, America and nearly 40 other countries celebrate it on May 8.
Here's how you can make your mother feel extra special on Mother’s day 2022:
1. Cook her delicious food
Most mother’s in the country spent a huge chunk of their day while cooking food in kitchen. On this special day, you should give her a well-deserved break. Cooking her some light breakfast and then a hearty dinner can be one of the best gifts you can ever give her. She won’t just appreciate the food but your effort too.
2. Book a spa day for her
Handling the entire family can become quite stressful at times and hence, it is a good decision to give her a pampering session at the spa. If she doesn’t feel like going to the salon, you can always give her a hair spa or gentle foot massage at home.
3. Gift her some jewellery
Mostly all women love to dress up on special occasions, if your mother is one of them too, you should gift her some exquisite jewellery this Mother’s day. Check for some trending patterns and designs on Pinterest to choose the kind of jewellery you want to pick.
4. Take her for a movie
Watching movies in the theatre can be quite relaxing for someone who is hustling all the time. This Mother’s Day, you can take your mother for a movie date. Buy some popcorns and enjoy spending quality time with her.