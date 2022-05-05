Mother's Day 2022: Simple ways to make your mother feel special

Mother's day is observed on different days in different parts of the world. India, America and nearly 40 other countries celebrate it on May 8.

Mother’s are selfless beings who love their children with all that they have. As we are coming closer to Mother’s day, we shall all try to be considerate and loving towards our mother’s and make the day memorable for the pillar’s of our life. While the special day is observed on different days in different parts of the world, India, America and nearly 40 other countries celebrate it on May 8.

Here's how you can make your mother feel extra special on Mother’s day 2022: