UP Board Result 2022: UPMSP Class 10, 12 results to be declared soon at upresults.nic.in

File Photo

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is all set to release the UP Board UPMSP Class 10, 12 Result 2022 by June 15, 2022. The date is not been officially announced by the department as yet. Earlier it was being circulated that the UP Board UPMSP Class 10, 12 Result 2022 will be released by the board on June 9. The state education board had refuted the rumours at the time.

Reports state that UP Board UPMSP Class 10, 12 evaluation has been completed and Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare UP Board Result 2022 in a few days. Once released, UP Board UPMSP Class 10, 12 Result 2022 can be checked and downloaded through the official website - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in.

UP Board UPMSP Class 10, 12 Results 2022: Steps to check the scores

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPMSP, upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the designated link for the UPMSP 10th 12th board results 2022.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter your name, roll number, and required credentials on the website.

Step 5: Your Uttar Pradesh UPMSP results 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of your scores for future reference.

In 2022, over 51 lakh students had registered for the UP Board UPMSP Class 10, 12 2022 while over 47 lakh students appeared for the exams.

It is important to note that candidates should keep checking the official UPMSP website for more details about the result.