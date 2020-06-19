UP Board Result 2020: Class 10, class 12 results likely to be released on June 27, check @upmsp.edu.in.

UP Board Result 2020:The exam results of 10th and 12th standard students will be released by Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) on June 27. Concerned candidates can check the results on the official website-upmsp.edu.in.

Candidates can also get their results on their mobile phones via SMS. For that purpose, Candidates can also get their results on their mobile phones via SMS. On the other hand, Class 12 students will have to send the message on the same number by typing UP12ROLLNUMBER.

Over 59.6 lakh students have appeared for these board exams.

Candidates will have to secure a minimum of 35 percent marks to pass the subject.

Steps to check the results for UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 result 2020:

Step 1. Visit the official website-upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2. Click on the result link- 'Class 10 UP board result' OR 'Class 12 UP board result'

Step 3. Enter the roll number and other login credentials.

Step 4. Click on the submit button.

Step 5. The result will be displayed on the screen.

Students can also check theri results on websites-upresults.nic.in or upmspresults.up.nic.in.