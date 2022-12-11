Search icon
UP Board class 10, 12 datesheet expected soon at upmsp.edu.in: Check all important details here

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 11, 2022, 06:17 PM IST

UP Board Exam 2023 class 10, 12 datesheet will be out soon | Photo: PTI

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will release the date sheet for the class 10th and 12th board exam 2023 soon at the official website. Once released, candidates will be able to check the UP Board date sheet from the official website-- upmsp.edu.in. 

Although the UP Board Exam Date 2023 is not been announced officially yet, if media reports are to be believed, the exams are expected to be conducted between March 2023 and May 2023 for both classes 10, 12. 

UP Board Exam Date Sheet 2023: How to download

  • Go to the official website-upmsp.edu.in
  • On the appeared homepage, click on the Downloads tab
  • A new page containing the date sheet link would open (will be issued once UPMSP declares the timetable)
  • Click on the link and UP Board Exam Date 2023 PDF would open
  • Check and download the same
  • Take a printout for future references.

UP Board Exams 2023: Sample papers

UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 sample papers have been released for various subjects like English, Maths, Hindi, and others. The board has released the sample papers and practical exams to help candidates to prepare better for the exams. 

