SNAP Exam 2022 admit card OUT at snaptest.org: How to download, exam schedule here

SNAP exam 2022 admit card has been released at the official website-- snaptest.org.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 11, 2022, 03:23 PM IST

SNAP 2022 admit card out | Photo: PTI

The Symbiosis International University (SIU) has released the admit card for the Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) 2022 December 18 and December 23 exam at the official website. Candidates who have been registered to apply for the SNAP test second and third slot can download their admit card now from the official website-- snaptest.org. Candidates will have to login using their SNAP ID and password to download the admit card.

The SNAP entrance exam 2022 will be conducted to give admission to candidates for postgraduate (PG) management programmes (MBA) and postgraduate management diploma programmes (PGDM) offered by the university.  The Symbiosis entrance exam is scheduled to be held on December 10, 18, and 23. The management entrance exam will be held as an all-India exam in a computer-based mode on all three days between 2 pm and 3 pm.

SNAP 2022 Admit Card: How to check 

  • Go to the official website -- snaptest.org
  • Click on the link that reads, "SNAP Test 02/03 Admit Card is available for download", on the homepage
  • Insert the SNAP 2022 Id and password on the next window
  • The SNAP 2022 admit card will be displayed on the screen
  • Download the PDF and take a print for further reference.
