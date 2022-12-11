Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

CBSE CTET 2022: Exam dates expected soon at ctet.nic.in, check eligibility, exam pattern

CBSE CTET Admit Card 2022 will be available on the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 11, 2022, 07:02 AM IST

CBSE CTET 2022: Exam dates expected soon at ctet.nic.in, check eligibility, exam pattern
File photo

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to conduct the 16th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) between December 2022 to January 2023. The CTET 2022 admit card will be released soon. Once released, the CBSE CTET Admit Card 2022 will be available on the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in. The confirmed date will be mentioned on the admit card of the candidate.

CTET is the Central Teachers' Eligibility Test that is conducted by the CBSE for appointing teachers’ for primary level and upper primary level teachers. The CTET score is used for the recruitment process in various Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas, government, and private schools across the country. 

CTET comprises two papers: Paper I and Paper II. Paper I is for candidates who wish to teach classes 1 to 5 while Paper II is for those candidates who wish to teach classes 6 to 8. In case of a candidate to teach classes 1 - 8, then they can appear for both papers in CTET. The CTET examination will be held in two shifts: Shift 1 is scheduled to be held from 9:30 AM to 12:00 noon. Meanwhile, Shift 2 will be held between 2:30 PM till 5:00 PM. 

The CBSE will conduct CTET in 20 languages including Hindi and English. 

CBSE CTET Admit Card 2022: How to download 
Visit the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in.
on the homepage, click on the CBSE CTET Admit Card 2022 link.
Enter the login details and click on submit option.
Your CBSE CTET Admit card 2022 will be appear on the screen.
Download the admit card and keep a hard copy of the same.

CTET Eligibility:

Candidates who have completed their post-graduation from any recognized university can apply for CTET. Those appearing in the final year examination of the PG degree course will also be eligible to apply for CTET. Apart from this, candidates should also have a diploma in the field of elementary education of 2 years.

CTET is conducted in two shifts -- Paper I and Paper II. While CTET Paper 1 is for candidates who want to become a primary teachers (of Classes 1-5), CTET Paper 2 is conducted for Classes 6-8 teachers.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
BYD Atto 3 electric SUV unveiled for Indian market, gets 512km range
Meet XXX star Pryanca Talukdar, the latest internet sensation
Viral Photos of the Day: Priyanka Chopra poses for paps, Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte promote Monika O My Darling
Who is Sohrab Mirza, Sania Mirza's ex-fiance before she met Shoaib Malik?
Diwali 2022: From handmade truffles to skincare products, perfect gifts to make festival special
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Hostage situation underway at German shopping mall, woman killed
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.