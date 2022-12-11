CBSE CTET 2022: Exam dates expected soon at ctet.nic.in, check eligibility, exam pattern

File photo

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to conduct the 16th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) between December 2022 to January 2023. The CTET 2022 admit card will be released soon. Once released, the CBSE CTET Admit Card 2022 will be available on the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in. The confirmed date will be mentioned on the admit card of the candidate.

CTET is the Central Teachers' Eligibility Test that is conducted by the CBSE for appointing teachers’ for primary level and upper primary level teachers. The CTET score is used for the recruitment process in various Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas, government, and private schools across the country.

CTET comprises two papers: Paper I and Paper II. Paper I is for candidates who wish to teach classes 1 to 5 while Paper II is for those candidates who wish to teach classes 6 to 8. In case of a candidate to teach classes 1 - 8, then they can appear for both papers in CTET. The CTET examination will be held in two shifts: Shift 1 is scheduled to be held from 9:30 AM to 12:00 noon. Meanwhile, Shift 2 will be held between 2:30 PM till 5:00 PM.

The CBSE will conduct CTET in 20 languages including Hindi and English.

CBSE CTET Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in.

on the homepage, click on the CBSE CTET Admit Card 2022 link.

Enter the login details and click on submit option.

Your CBSE CTET Admit card 2022 will be appear on the screen.

Download the admit card and keep a hard copy of the same.

CTET Eligibility:

Candidates who have completed their post-graduation from any recognized university can apply for CTET. Those appearing in the final year examination of the PG degree course will also be eligible to apply for CTET. Apart from this, candidates should also have a diploma in the field of elementary education of 2 years.

CTET is conducted in two shifts -- Paper I and Paper II. While CTET Paper 1 is for candidates who want to become a primary teachers (of Classes 1-5), CTET Paper 2 is conducted for Classes 6-8 teachers.