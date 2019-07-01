UGC NET 2019: NTA likely to release answer key today, check response sheet @ntanet.nic.in

Candidates should note that time limit to check your response sheet with the answer key will only be available till July 3, 2019.

The answer key of the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) 2019 is likely to be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) today. The answer key will be released on the official website ntanet.nic.in.

How to access UGC NET 2019 answer key online

Step 1: Log on to official website ntanet.nic.in

Step 2: Look for the notification mentioning UGC NET answer key 2019

Step 3: Click the link, and fill up all the credentials like roll number, registration number, date of birth and other details if asked.

Step 4: Enter submit, the answer key will appear on the screen

Step 5: Candidates are advised to save their responses and question papers for future reference.

In 2019, more than 6,81,718 candidates have attempted the UGC NET which was conducted between June 20-26. It was a Computer Based Test (CBT).

Earlier, on June 30, NTA has released question paper and response sheet on its official website ntanet.nic.in.