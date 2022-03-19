RSMSSB Livestock Assistant Recruitment 2022: Apply for 1136 posts at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in – Details here

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) is inviting applications for 1136 Livestock Assistant in Non-TSP & TSP Area. The last date to apply is April 17, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB Livestock Assistant Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Livestock Assistant

Non-TSP: No Of Vacancy: 981

Pay Scale: Pay Matrix L-8

TSP Area: No Of Vacancy: 155

RSMSSB Livestock Assistant Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have a Senior Secondary (12th) Exam Passed with Physics, Chemistry and Biology OR Horticulture (Agriculture), Animal Husbandry and Biology from recognized Board and One Year /Two Years Training of Livestock Assistant from an Institute recognized by Govt.

Age Limit: 18 to 40 years

Application Fee: Pay the Examination fee through credit card/ debit card/ net banking/ E Mitra Kiosk.

For Gen/ UR: 450 /-

For OBC Non-Creamy layer/EWS: 350 /-

For SC/ ST/ PH: 250/-

How to Apply: Interested and eligible candidates may apply through RSMSSB official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in OR sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

Important Dates for RSMSSB Livestock Assistant Recruitment 2022

Starting date for online application submission: March 19, 2022

Last date for online application submission: April 17, 2022

Last Date for payment of Fee: April 17, 2022

RSMSSB Livestock Assistant Exam Date: June 04, 2022

Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Exam.

Notification: rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in