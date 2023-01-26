RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment Exam 2023 dates OUT at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in: Complete schedule, exam details here

RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment Exam 2023 | Photo: PTI

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the schedule for competitive examinations at the official website-- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates who have applied to appear for the teacher recruitment exam can now check the schedule from the official website. As per the schedule, the RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment Exam 2023 has been scheduled to be held on February 12 to February 15.

The Rajasthan teacher recruitment exam will be held in 11 district headquarters in the state. All the subjects have been divided into two groups, Social Science and Hindi are in Group A and Science, Sanskrit, Maths and English subjects are kept in Group B.

RPSC Senior Teacher Exam Schedule 2023: How to download

Visit the website of the-- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the admit card link displaying as "25/01/2023 Press Note Regarding Exam Date for Sr Teacher (Sanskrit Edu. Dept.) Comp. Exam 2022" available on the homepage

You will get the PDF of the RPSC Sr Teacher Exam Schedule 2023 in a new window

Download and save the RPSC Senior Teacher Exam Schedule 2023 for future reference.

RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment Exam 2023: Complete schedule