RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment Exam 2023 dates OUT at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in: Complete schedule, exam details here

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the schedule for competitive examinations at the official website-- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates who have applied to appear for the teacher recruitment exam can now check the schedule from the official website. As per the schedule, the RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment Exam 2023 has been scheduled to be held on February 12 to February 15.
The Rajasthan teacher recruitment exam will be held in 11 district headquarters in the state. All the subjects have been divided into two groups, Social Science and Hindi are in Group A and Science, Sanskrit, Maths and English subjects are kept in Group B.
RPSC Senior Teacher Exam Schedule 2023: How to download
RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment Exam 2023: Complete schedule