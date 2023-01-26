Tripura Board Exam dates 2023: TBSE releases date sheet for class 10th, 12th at tbse.tripura.gov.in

File photo

Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has released the datesheet for Tripura Board class 10th and 12th on the official website. Tripura Board Class 10th and Tripura Board Class 12th exams will be conducted in March 2023. Tripura Board exams for Class 10 and Class 10 Madrassa Alim on March 16, 2023.

Students can check the Tripura Board class 10th and 12th datesheet on the official website - tbse.tripura.gov.in. According to the TBSE, a total of 43,503 candidates will take the Tripura Board Class 10 and Madrassa Alim exams. This year, around 38,034 students are expected to take the Higher Secondary, Class 12 exams.

Tripura Board 2023: Steps to download datesheet

Visit the official website tbse.tripura.gov.in.

Open the Class 10 and Class 12 time table link on the home page.

Download the PDF file and save a copy for future reference

