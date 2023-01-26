Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

Tripura Board Exam dates 2023: TBSE releases date sheet for class 10th, 12th at tbse.tripura.gov.in

Tripura Board Class 10th and Tripura Board Class 12th Exams would be held in March 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 26, 2023, 12:57 PM IST

Tripura Board Exam dates 2023: TBSE releases date sheet for class 10th, 12th at tbse.tripura.gov.in
File photo

Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has released the datesheet for Tripura Board class 10th and 12th on the official website. Tripura Board Class 10th and Tripura Board Class 12th exams will be conducted in March 2023. Tripura Board exams for Class 10 and Class 10 Madrassa Alim on March 16, 2023. 

Students can check the Tripura Board class 10th and 12th datesheet on the official website - tbse.tripura.gov.in. According to the TBSE, a total of 43,503 candidates will take the Tripura Board Class 10 and Madrassa Alim exams. This year, around 38,034 students are expected to take the Higher Secondary, Class 12 exams.

Tripura Board 2023: Steps to download datesheet
Visit the official website tbse.tripura.gov.in.
Open the Class 10 and Class 12 time table link on the home page.
Download the PDF file and save a copy for future reference

READ: Punjab Board 2023 Dates: PSEB class 10, 12 datesheet released at pseb.ac.in, check exam schedule here

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Son Pari star Frooti aka Tanvi Hegde grows up as beautiful glam doll, netizens find her unrecognisable in photos
Inside Ananya Panday, Zoya Akhtar, and Navya Nanda's New Year vacation in Phuket. See pics
Cholesterol key reason for heart diseases: Know the causes and how to control it
From Chakrata to Auli, it's snowing all over in Dehradun, see PICS
Yearender 2022: Alia Bhatt, R Madhavan, actors who gave brilliant performances portraying real-life characters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Tripura Board Exam dates 2023: TBSE releases date sheet for class 10th, 12th at tbse.tripura.gov.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.