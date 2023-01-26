Search icon
Punjab Board 2023 Dates: PSEB class 10, 12 datesheet released at pseb.ac.in, check exam schedule here

The Punjab board Class 12th board exams will be held from February 20 to April 20, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 26, 2023, 09:10 AM IST

File photo

Punjab Board date sheets for Class 10 and Class 12 exams 2023 have been released on January 25, 2023 by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB). Students can download the date sheet of PSEB Matriculation and  Sr. Secondary Examination 2023 on the official website at pseb.ac.in. 

According to the timetable 2023, the Punjab board Class 10 exams is scheduled to be held from March 24 to April 20, 2023, in the morning shift from 10 AM to 1:15 AM. The Punjab board Class 12th board exam will be on from February 20 to April 20, 2023.

Punjab Board PSEB class 10, 12 schedule: Steps to download 

  • Visit the official website of the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) at pseb.ac.in.
  • Click on the “News Press Releases” section available on the homepage.
  • Click on the “Date Sheet Matriculation Examination March 2023″ or “Date Sheet Sr. Secondary Examination Feb. 2023” link
  • PSEB Class 10, 12 exam date 2023 pdf file will appear on the screen.
  • Check the exam date, and other details.
  • Download and take the printout of it for future use.

PUNJAB BOARD PSEB CLASS 10 Datesheet: Direct link

PUNJAB BOARD PSEB CLASS 12 Datesheet: Direct link

