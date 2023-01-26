LIC AAO Recruitment 2023: Few days left to apply for 300 Assistant Administrative Officer posts, check salary

File photo

Life Insurance Corporation Of India (LIC) to conclude the recruitment process soon for 300 Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) posts. Interested candidates can apply for the LIC AAO Recruitment 2023 through the official website-- licindia.in. The last date to apply is January 31, 2023.

The selection of Assistant Administrative Officers is based on a three-tiered process and subsequent Prerecruitment Medical examination. The preliminary examination is scheduled to be conducted on February 17 and February 20, 2023.

LIC AAO Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Candidate must have a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised Indian University/ Institution. Candidates must fall under the age group of 21 years to 30 years of age to apply for the LIC AAO Recruitment 2023.

LIC AAO Recruitment 2023: Application process

The application fee cum intimation charges is Rs 700 + Transaction Charges + GST for all other candidates and Rs 85 + Transaction Charges + GST for SC/ ST/ PwBD category candidates.

LIC AAO Recruitment 2023: Salary

Candidates who qualify for the LIC AAO Recruitment 2023 exam will get a basic pay of Rs 53600 per month and other benefits. For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

LIC AAO Recruitment 2023 notification