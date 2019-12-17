PSEB releases PSTET admit cards 2019 at pstet.net; steps to download

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the admit cards for Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2019 examination on its official website- pstet.net.

PSTET 2019 examination is scheduled to be held on December 22, 2019. Candidates who have applied for the examination can download the admit card from the official website, pstet.net.

Earlier, the examination was scheduled to be conducted on December 16 that was postponed.

Steps to download PSTET 2019 admit card/hall ticket

1. Go to the official website of PSEB i.e- pstet.net

2. Click on PSTET admit card link

3. Enter your credentials to log in.

4. Admit card will be displayed on the screen

5. Download and take a printout for examination day.

The exam will have two categories. Paper I will be for candidates are want to teach from Class I to Class V and Paper II is for candidates who want to teach from Class VI to Class VIII. Candidates have the option to appear in both the papers.